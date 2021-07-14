EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire and the greater Chippewa Valley will be the place to be during Farm Technology Days July 20, 21, and 22. In addition to the activities and exhibit for everyone from fifth-generation dairy farmers to families with young kids, attendees will have a host of evening activities and dining options to choose from.
The executive committee of the Eau Claire show has been working with Visit Eau Claire, local restaurants and hotels to make sure that people who come to the show from near and far have plenty to do during the show.
“We want people who come to our show to have a great Eau Claire and Chippewa Valley experience,” said Mike Gintner, chair of the Eau Claire County executive committee.
Cathy Liebke, chair of the hospitality committee added, “we’ve worked with local hotels, restaurants and venues to make sure everyone who comes to the show will have a great Eau Claire experience. It’s going to be great!”
Evening events include:
• Tuesday, July 20, 4 to 10 p.m., Eau Claire’s Country Hoe Down featuring the Bear Creek Band the Hoe Down in downtown Eau Claire. There will be food trucks, cash bar, shopping and dining and the Lismore Hotel, 333 Gibson St.
• Wednesday, July 21, from 5 to 10 p.m. there will be Rock’n on the River in Altoona. There will be music, food trucks, restaurants and bars, Veterans Tribute Trail at at River Prairie Park.
Local hotels will provide free shuttle service to and from Eau Claire Country Hoe Down and Rock’n on the River.
The Leinie Lodge will have coupons for a Leinenkugel Limited Edition Commemorative 32-ounce can crowler. Show sponsor Jacob Leinenkugel Brewery Company has issued a limited-edition commemorative 32-ounce Crowler for Farm Technology Days. Coupons for the special crowler are available at www.witfarmtechdays.org and will be on sale at the show. Coupons can be redeemed at the at the Leinie Lodge, 124 East Elm St, in Chippewa Falls from Sunday to Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Coupons must be redeemed between July 20 and Dec. 31.
The Horseradish Hop
Six local restaurants are participating in the Eau Claire Horseradish Hop. Those who visit three of the restaurants will receive prizes and those who visit all six restaurants will be featured on Visit Eau Claire’s “Honorary Zing Masters Wall of Fame” on www.visiteauclaire.com.
Horseradish hoppers who visit all six restaurants by Aug. 31, will be entered into a sweepstakes. Register to participate at https://www.visiteauclaire.com/plan/horseradish-hop/
Farm Technology Days takes place on July 20, 21, and 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Tickets are available at www.wifarmtechdays.org. Single day entry is $10, three-day passes are $25, and a five-person family pack for a single day is $40. Tickets bought ahead of the show will allow attendees to use a fast entry. Tickets are also available at the gates the day of the show.
Wisconsin Farm Technology Days is a three-day outdoor event showcasing the latest developments in production agriculture, including practical applications and recent research and technological developments. This is the only farm show of its size in the United States that is organized and run entirely by volunteers. As the largest outdoor agricultural event in the state, it welcomes more than 45,000 attendees, with more than 450 commercial and educational vendors.
The first WFTD show was named Farm Progress Days and was held in Waupaca County in 1954. Eau Claire County hosted Farm Progress Days in 1992 and has been chosen as the host for the 67thannual event in 2020.
