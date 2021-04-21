Where do folks get advice these days? Is it from those cutesy little messages that are posted regularly on social media? Is if from a family member, a friend, a pastor or all of the above?
I’ve had valuable advice and encouragement from lots of people over the years. Sometimes it was from family or those close to me; other times it came from people I didn’t really know so well but who I respected immensely.
I think about the former owners of this newspaper who not only provided me with the opportunity to write what I proposed writing in their publication but who also took it a step further by sending me occasional notes of thanks or encouraging comments. Those personal notes of encouragement and thanks, written by someone who was extremely busy, meant a lot.
We all know how much a pat on the back means at just the right time. We begin to feel discouraged, then go to the mailbox and find a letter from an old friend. We have a day when everything has gone wrong, too many things to do, and hubby comes in and says, “Thanks for helping today. If you wouldn’t have come out to help we couldn’t have finished.”
Suddenly the problems of the day seem small and you’re proud to have done your share. You stand up a little taller and look forward to the next project with renewed enthusiasm.
In business (whether the newspaper business, farming or any other), those who are in charge need someone to look up to, someone they can turn to for advice, someone who will give a pat on the back at just the right time.
We’ve had that over the years from a variety of people.
When we had important business decisions to make we called on Uncle Paul for advice. He never told us what to do but he always listened, pointed to the pluses and minuses of what we were considering and set our minds a thinking. Then he would leave and we had to make a decision.
When we looked at farms we checked out the “for sale” ads and looked on our own first. Dick looked at the land and barns and I envisioned ourselves living there, mentally placing my furniture in the house, checking for a good garden spot, inquiring about the nearest church and school and thinking about where we’d put the swing set.
Then when we spotted one we liked we took Uncle Paul along to check it out. My dad had died before I was married so Uncle Paul was the one who walked me down the aisle and handed me over to Dick. I knew he’d never steer us wrong.
He didn’t tell us which farm to buy but it was all his little bits of advice that was valuable over the years:
• “Take time to consider but make a decision and then move on.”
• ”Keep current paying your bills, especially your farm payment.”
• ”If you take a chance and it doesn’t work out, move on and remember the things that did work.”
Dick and I have always valued the advice of the older and wiser. I once read, “…listen to the stars and birds, babes and sages.”
We all need encouraging sages in our lives. They are there if we just take the time to listen to what they have to say.
