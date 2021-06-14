COLUMBUS, Ohio — Applications for the 2022 International Exchange Experience program will be accepted beginning Aug. 1, instead of the regular November time frame. This announcement comes after the IFYE Association of the USA Inc., commonly known as IFYE, formerly the International Farm Youth Exchange, had to suspend its program in 2020 and 2021 as partnering countries closed their borders to international visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are very excited to open our application process early,” said Alan Lambert, IFYE national program director. “As countries begin to open later this year and early next, we will be well positioned to begin our 2022 program,” he added. The IFYE program places young adults in rural settings around the world to learn the country’s culture, agriculture production and trade.

Young adults interested in applying for the program can visit the IFYE website at https://ifyeusa.org/foreign-exchange-program/. Once on the site click on the Outbound Participant Application to begin the process. All applications are reviewed and interviews scheduled for the candidate selection process. Once approved, the selected participants will experience a four-month orientation process that will end in Washington, D.C. prior to departure to host countries.

Founded in 1948 as the International Farm Youth Exchange, the IFYE Association of the USA, Inc. provides cultural exchange programming that places participants with multiple host families during a two- three- or six-month period in countries around the world. 

