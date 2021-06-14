COLUMBUS, Ohio — Applications for the 2022 International Exchange Experience program will be accepted beginning Aug. 1, instead of the regular November time frame. This announcement comes after the IFYE Association of the USA Inc., commonly known as IFYE, formerly the International Farm Youth Exchange, had to suspend its program in 2020 and 2021 as partnering countries closed their borders to international visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are very excited to open our application process early,” said Alan Lambert, IFYE national program director. “As countries begin to open later this year and early next, we will be well positioned to begin our 2022 program,” he added. The IFYE program places young adults in rural settings around the world to learn the country’s culture, agriculture production and trade.
Young adults interested in applying for the program can visit the IFYE website at https://ifyeusa.org/foreign-exchange-program/. Once on the site click on the Outbound Participant Application to begin the process. All applications are reviewed and interviews scheduled for the candidate selection process. Once approved, the selected participants will experience a four-month orientation process that will end in Washington, D.C. prior to departure to host countries.
Founded in 1948 as the International Farm Youth Exchange, the IFYE Association of the USA, Inc. provides cultural exchange programming that places participants with multiple host families during a two- three- or six-month period in countries around the world.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.