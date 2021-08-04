MADISON — Wisconsin milk prices for June was $18.30 per hundredweight, according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Agricultural Prices report. This was $1.40 lower than last month’s price and $1.50 lower than last June’s price.

The U.S. all milk price for June was $18.40 per hundredweight, 10 cents higher than Wisconsin’s price but 80 cents lower than last month’s U.S. price. Of the 24 major milk producing states, 18 had a lower price when compared with May. New Mexico had the lowest price in the nation, at $15.80 per hundred weight, while Florida had the highest price, at $22.70 per hundredweight.

The Chicago Mercantile Exchange 40‐pound block cheese price closed at $1.6350 per pound on July 29, while barrels were $1.3925 per pound. The Chicago Mercantile Exchange butter price was $1.6225 per pound.

For the week ending July 24, the Agricultural Marketing Service U.S. weekly 40‐pound block cheese price averaged $1.6624 per pound, and 500 pound barrels adjusted to 38% moisture averaged $1.5884 per pound. The U.S. butter price was $1.7275 per pound.

