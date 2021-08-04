MADISON — Wisconsin milk prices for June was $18.30 per hundredweight, according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Agricultural Prices report. This was $1.40 lower than last month’s price and $1.50 lower than last June’s price.
The U.S. all milk price for June was $18.40 per hundredweight, 10 cents higher than Wisconsin’s price but 80 cents lower than last month’s U.S. price. Of the 24 major milk producing states, 18 had a lower price when compared with May. New Mexico had the lowest price in the nation, at $15.80 per hundred weight, while Florida had the highest price, at $22.70 per hundredweight.
The Chicago Mercantile Exchange 40‐pound block cheese price closed at $1.6350 per pound on July 29, while barrels were $1.3925 per pound. The Chicago Mercantile Exchange butter price was $1.6225 per pound.
For the week ending July 24, the Agricultural Marketing Service U.S. weekly 40‐pound block cheese price averaged $1.6624 per pound, and 500 pound barrels adjusted to 38% moisture averaged $1.5884 per pound. The U.S. butter price was $1.7275 per pound.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.