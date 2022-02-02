Watertown’s Waupun Equipment Co. Inc., formerly Frohling Equipment, has been purchased by Gruett’s Power Center of Potter, with a spokesman for the Watertown business calling the sale a “win-win” for all involved, including customers.
Watertown’s Waupun Equipment Co. Inc., formerly Frohling Equipment, has been purchased by Gruett’s Power Center of Potter, with a spokesman for the Watertown business calling the sale a “win-win” for all involved, including customers.
Ben Schaefer of Waupun Equipment in Watertown said Tuesday that the sale was effective at the beginning of this year.
Waupun Equipment Co. owned the Watertown facility since 2007 and the local business, on the city’s west side, has 12 employees. It was established in Watertown as Frohling Equipment in 1977.
Waupun Equipment deals in parts and service, as well as new and used farm equipment.
“Now we’re part of four stores,” Schaefer said. “That means we have more of a coverage area as a company. We will still service the same equipment. People won’t see any really big changes. We have more stores to access, so if we need something and we don’t have it here, we can look to these other stores.”
The three other stores to which Schaefer referred are new owners Gruett’s Power Center in Potter, as well as Waupun Equipment Co. in Waupun and Eden Equipment in Eden.
Schaefer said Waupun Equipment in Watertown is looking for two more employees, but added there are no plans for expansion at its site on Frohling Lane on Watertown’s far west side.
“Nothing’s changing,” Schaefer said. “In short, with parent company Gruett’s, we will still be called Waupun Equipment Co.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.