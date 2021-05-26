JUNEAU — Professional Dairy Producers Foundation, also known as Dairy’s Foundation, recently concluded a major fundraising campaign to support educational programs for the dairy community. Raising a record $76,504, the fundraiser far exceeded the 2021 campaign goal of $40,000.
The funds raised will support the creation of new and sustainable dairy leadership resources and educational programs. Dairy’s Foundation contributes to programs facilitated across the nation with the objective of creating a positive impact through professional development and lifelong learning.
The recent campaign featured a friendly competition held between teams Dream, Vision, Impact and Inspire, with Team Dream raising the most funds. The four teams were led by captains Brian Forrest, Sam Schwoeppe, Russ Warmka and Steve Vale, respectively. Other team members included Jeff Montsma, Mark Diederichs, Steven Orth, Mitch Bruenig, Charlie Crave, Andrew Skwor, Keith Engel, Joan Behr, John Kappelman, Linda Hodorff, Logan Bower, Andy Buttles, Dave Thorbahn, Jenna Fletcher, Derek Orth, Julie Gabris, Jeff Sluzewski, Marty Hallock, Carrie Feucht, Danielle Warmka, Sydney Endres, Dave Lindevig, Dr. Rami A. Reddy, Peter Curran and Jim Mlsna.
“These volunteers did a phenomenal job motivating friends of dairy to give to the work of the foundation,” said Janet Keller, executive director of Dairy’s Foundation. “Without their consistent efforts to build new relationships with dairy producers and allied industry members, we wouldn’t be able to continue to invest and grow the people of dairy.”
To learn more about donating to Dairy’s Foundation visit www.dairyfoundation.org or email jkeller@dairyfoundation.org.
The Professional Dairy Producers Foundation was established by Professional Dairy Producers® in 2002 as a way to raise funds and awards grants for educational programs. Its mission is to share ideas, resources and experiences about important issues surrounding the dairy industry through educational opportunities for dairy producers and the public.
