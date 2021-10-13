The Professional Dairy Producers will feature a Calf Connection Workshops with leading experts sharing best practices for both calves and caretakers. It is a one-day workshop to be held in three locations Oct. 26, 27 and 28.
New technologies, tools and practices are allowing today’s dairy farms to give their calves the best possible start. Calf care managers, feeders and team members, along with nutritionists, veterinarians and industry professionals are invited to the 2021 PDPW Calf Care Connection Workshops, presented by Professional Dairy Producers for presentations, hands-on workshops and practical discussions, all focused on caring for the newest additions to the dairy farm.
Leading experts will share how to make the most of data generated on farms, develop and troubleshoot protocols, and alleviate pain and stress for animals. The health and wellbeing of dairy farmers and team members is also key, so the general session at each workshop will provide stress management recommendations and explore how compassion fatigue can impact personal health and work.
Workshops will be presented in English with simultaneous Spanish translation for all sessions.
Three repeating sessions of the workshop will be held, each starting with registration at 9 a.m. and concluding at 4p.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at LaSure’s Banquet Hall, Oshkosh; Wednesday, Oct. 27, at Chippewa Valley Technical College, Energy Education Center, Eau Claire; and Thursday, Oct. 28, at Southwest Technical College, Fennimore.
“Best-in-class calf care means putting all available tools and information to work on our farms, but deciding which options are the best for each farm can be overwhelming,” said Janet Clark, dairy producer from Rosendale, and PDPW vice president. “PDPW’s Calf Care Connection provides access to leading experts and farmers and calf raisers who can share their insights and experiences, providing practical tips for immediate improvements as well as ideas for the future.”
Workshop presenters include Monica Cramer McConkey, rural mental health specialist and owner of Eyes on the Horizon Consulting, LLC, Dr. Scott Earnest, livestock veterinarian and dairy consultant at Lodi Veterinary Care, and Dr. Scott Pertzborn, livestock veterinarian and owner at Lodi Veterinary Care. Wisconsin dairy farmers and calf raisers Laura Raatz, Pam Selz-Pralle and Kathy Brown will participate in a producer panel discussion each day.
The program will feature a general session presentation by McConkey, two breakout sessions and one dairy producer panel.
To register, visit www.pdpw.org or contact PDPW at 1-800-947-7379. Follow along digitally in advance of and during the event by following @dairyPDPW and using #CCC2021 and #mypdpw on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
Professional Dairy Producers is the nation’s largest dairy producer-led organization of its kind, focusing on producer professionalism, stakeholder engagement and unified outreach to share ideas, solutions, resources and experiences that help dairy producers succeed.
