MADISON — The Wisconsin all milk price for July 2021 was $17.70 per hundredweight, according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Agricultural Prices report. This was 60 cents lower than last month’s price and $4.60 lower than last July’s price.
The U.S. all milk price for July was $17.90 per hundredweight, 20 cents higher than Wisconsin’s price but 50 cents lower than last month’s U.S. price.
All the 24 major milk producing states had a lower price when compared with June. Ohio had the largest price decrease, down $1.20 to $18.30 per hundredweight.
The Chicago Mercantile Exchange 40-pound block cheese price closed at $1.7100 per pound on Aug. 31, while barrels were $1.3800 per pound. The CME butter price was $1.7650 per pound.
For the week ending Aug. 21, the Agricultural Marketing Service U.S. weekly 40-pound block cheese price averaged $1.6956 per pound, and 500 pound barrels adjusted to 38% moisture averaged $1.4105 per pound. The U.S. butter price was $1.7301 per pound.
