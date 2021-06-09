JEFFERSON — Jefferson County Farm Bureau has announced its winner of the Ag in the Classroom Essay Contest.
Farm Bureau’s Ag in the Classroom program coordinates an essay contest each year for fourth and fifth grade students in Wisconsin. The 2021 topic was “How have Wisconsin soybean farmers fueled Wisconsin’s economy?”, based on the book of the year, “Full of Beans: Henry Ford Grows a Car” written by Peggy Thomas and illustrated by Edwin Fotheringham.
Regardless of participation in the essay contest, teachers could request the book of the year, using funds received from Jefferson County’s Farm Technology Days grant.
Eighteen essays were submitted in Jefferson County. This year the winning essay was from fourth grade student Brooklyn Hoth of Johnson Creek Elementary School. Her teacher is Lyndsay Scheibel. Jefferson County’s winning entry was submitted to the district competition, where the district winner then advances to the state level.
All teachers in the county whose classes submitted essays received $30 gift cards to Walmart, provided by the Jefferson County Ag in the Classroom Committee. While in-person recognition was not able to happen this year, Hoth will be provided with her award when able.
The Ag in the Classroom is a program to help explain the importance of agriculture to students K-12. The program is coordinated by the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and by a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection.
The 2021 essay contest was sponsored by We Energies, Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board, Wisconsin Soybean Association, and the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Foundation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.