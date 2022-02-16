This is the month for the outstanding young farmer contests. We have been reading and hearing about the successes of some farmers who have managed to get going in a business that is becoming more of a challenge every day.
While there will be a few you will read about, let’s not forget all those just-as-successful farmers whose names and photos do not appear in the papers. There are the ones who are busy running their businesses, spending time helping their children with homework, and dedicating their free time to Bible study or church or school activities.
Those young farmers need just as much recognition. They give all they have to a profession that doesn’t pay in dollars and cents or plaques on the wall but their extra devotion turns out crops that look good, cows that produce a lot of milk and most important, children who they have taught to appreciate that none of it would be possible without help from above.
We don’t read about them because they don’t have the highest yields of corn in the state or the most milk production per cow but their crops are good quality, soil is healthy, cows are bright-eyed and bushy tailed and content.
My dad was never named an outstanding young farmer. There were bigger farms in the neighborhood that did earn awards. Maybe they even looked down a bit on him because he was bashful, modest and kept to himself a bit. He just wanted to produce enough to get his farm paid for and support his family and he did.
My parents were classic examples of farmers no one ever read about, yet when I sit in church and sing “Rock of Ages” or “Beautiful Savior” I’m reminded of where I learned those songs. It wasn’t in Sunday school (although we did learn hymns there too) but it was out in the farm fields while working alongside my parents (well, maybe not working – more like just tagging along).
Both my parents sang while they worked which I’m sure is what gave me my love for music, especially the old classic songs.
In all those years of farming my dad never got an award but now, many decades later, I had an opportunity to visit with the man who now runs my parents farm. He grew up on the farm next door and his dad is the one who ended up buying my parents farm.
The interesting thing was he told me he is raising all alfalfa on my parents’ farm now and selling the hay to horse farmers in the area. He should have a good market there because the area where I grew up is now populated and the farms that were dairy farms when I was a kid are now horse ranches.
Anyway, he said the reason he is raising so much hay on that farm is because he remembers my dad being known as the “the hay king.” He said neighbors wondered what my dad was doing to get such a good hay crop every year.
