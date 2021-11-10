MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection invites Wisconsin meat processors to apply for new meat processor grants through Jan. 14, 2022.
These grants were proposed by Gov. Tony Evers in his 2021-23 biennial budget, and the funds were recently released by the Joint Finance Committee. The meat processing grant program aims to grow Wisconsin’s meat industry and improve the long-term viability of the state’s livestock industry.
“Even before the global pandemic there was a lot of need out there to modernize, expand, and enhance the capacity of our meat processing infrastructure,” said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “The funding included in the governor’s budget can be used to ease some of the supply chain bottlenecks and help our state’s already strong meat processing industry increase throughput.”
Eligible applicants must operate or intend to operate a DATCP or U.S. Department of Agriculture licensed meat-processing establishment in Wisconsin and be engaged in livestock harvest or processing. Projects must increase harvest capacity or production. Funding from these grants can be used for operating expenses directly related to the grant project, including expenses for engineering, architectural design, construction, food safety consultation, equipment, and equipment installation.
DATCP will award grants for up to $50,000 for projects that are up to two years in duration and help expand capacity or increase throughout. Processors are required to provide a match of 100% of the grant amount. Recipients will be chosen through a competitive selection process.
Applications are due to DATCP Grants Manager Ryan Dunn at ryand.dunn@wisconsin.gov by 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan.14. Questions about the grant process can also be directed to Dunn. Grant recipients will be announced in February 2022.
