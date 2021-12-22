Managing in today’s fast-paced, ever-changing dairy industry requires understanding of global and local business trends, as well as the ability to be flexible and focused in responding to markets and events. The PDPW Managers Academy for Dairy Professional, presented by Professional Dairy Producers, is an executive-level program that equips dairy owners and managers, CEOs, industry directors, processors, marketers and distributors to work through those issues.
The 2022 program will be held Jan. 11-13, in West Palm Beach, Florida, featuring world-class trainers and ongoing networking opportunities. In addition, attendees will spend a day touring out-of-industry businesses structured to provide an inside look at how leaders in the honeybee and sugarcane industries overcome challenges parallel to dairy. Some of the talking points will include strategies to manage uncooperative weather, fluctuating consumer perceptions, market pressures and labor challenges.
“PDPW’s Managers Academy offers the perfect combination of practical management sessions, interaction with top-notch speakers and networking with fellow dairy producers,” said Corey Hodorff, an Eden dairy producer and PDPW board member. “And the out-of-industry tours always provide eye-opening solutions to problems we face in the dairy business.”
The three-day program will be facilitated by four nationally acclaimed presenters. Michael Gunderson, director and head of agricultural research and strategy at MetLife Investment Management; Dan Basse, president of AgResource Company; and Mary Ledman, global dairy strategist with RaboResearch, will lead a deep dive into dairy industry trends, policies and financial outlook. They’ll also help managers assess the financial resilience of their operations. Linda Swindling is a speaker and author who will share tactics and strategies for effective negotiations for situations dairy managers face regarding their businesses.
Registration for the program is currently open and a special discounted hotel rate is available through Dec. 15. Visit www.pdpw.org/programs/ or contact PDPW at 800-947-7379 for those and other details.
