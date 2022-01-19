The first suspicions spring up innocently. Comb in hand, you’re looking in the mirror and suddenly a disturbing thought crosses your mind. “Hey, if I didn’t know better, I’d say I have a few gray hairs.”
I know it’s possible. I should be glad I waited this long. Wasn’t mom gray when she was 15 years younger than me? But that was different. She got completely gray in less than a year. I figured it had something to do with the shock of losing dad so suddenly.
But me, I’m not ready for this.
I talk to myself, pointing to reason. It’s just hair. I should be glad it’s nothing life-threatening.
Ironic, isn’t it? For all practical purposes, our hair is useless, yet we’re more concerned about it than we are about our vital organs. Most of us, in fact, spend more time and money on our hair than we spend on any other part of our body.
Hair is actually among the fastest growing tissues in the body. Our skin is full of little protein workers who arrange our hair cells and give them a squirt of coloring. Well, as I begin to see more and more white hair among the darker ones, it’s apparent some of the hair factory workers who squirt the coloring are skipping work and if that keeps up, pretty soon the whole production line will shut down and all my hair will be white.
It’s funny how those pigment workers decide how to operate. On Dick, the color workers in the temple area took off first while the others worked in full force. With me, it’s a scattering.
There is a shortage of workers in all segments of the economy so I guess I have to accept the fact that there is a shortage of my skin’s hair color workers. And since no one has come up with a way to prevent it from happening, I’d say the companies that produce hair colors should not be out of business any time soon and that is good for the economy.
