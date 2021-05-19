JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Wisconsin Farm Technology Days Executive Committee has announced the second group of students who will be receiving funds from the Jefferson County WFTD scholarship fund.
The scholarships are awarded to any high school senior attending a technical college or four-year university in an agricultural field.
Recipients of the 2021 scholarships include:
• Jax Bound, a graduate of Fort Atkinson High School, attending The University of Georgia and majoring in biological sciences.
• Jason Gruenwald, a graduate of Watertown High School, attending Fox Valley Technical College and majoring in farm operation.
• Ethan Heagney, a graduate of Fort Atkinson High School, attending Southwest Wisconsin Technical College and majoring in agribusiness science and technology – agronomy.
• Elizabeth Katzman, a graduate of Whitewater High School, attending Northeast Wisconsin Technical College and majoring in entrepreneurship with an eye in a career in the agricultural industry.
• Lauren Marks, a graduate of Watertown High School, attending Iowa State University and majoring in agricultural business.
• Lashawna Vogel, a graduate of Denmark High School, attending the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and majoring in agricultural business.
• Alice Zerneke, a graduate of Wausau East High School, attending Northcentral Technical College and majoring in vet science.
An amount of $8,500 was awarded in 2021. Additional scholarships will be awarded over the next three years. Total scholarships over the five years will be $50,000.
The 2022 scholarship information will be available in late winter.
Wisconsin Farm Technology Days is a non-profit, educational organization that has sponsored an annual event showcasing agriculture and related industries since 1954. WFTD-Jefferson County took place July 23-25, 2019 at Walter Grain Farms located in Johnson Creek.
