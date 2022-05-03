I’m sad that today’s kids will never know the treasures, excitement and joys that “going to the back of the farm” meant to my sister and I and our neighbor friends.
Going to the back of the farm was something we could only do if we first acquired permission from mom. We went back there once and spent hours having fun, only to find severe punishment when we got home because we had not told her were we would be.
There were two ponds back there so I can see her concern. She didn’t seem to worry about us going back there alone, though, because she knew we obeyed “or else” and we would not play in the water and take a chance that someone might drown.
It was intriguing back there, though. There was a huge rock pile where dad dumped the stones we picked off the field each spring. He also threw out old fence posts onto that pile and they were ideal for building log cabins.
When we weren’t building something we searched for frogs at the ponds, trying our best to catch them. My sister had luck sometimes but I was always too slow. I really wasn’t too interested in touching a yucky frog anyway. (Something about getting warts if you do.)
I actually had the most fun sitting and contemplating life on my rock. We each had our own rock in the back of the farm and it was where we headed with all of our friends. Sometimes we sat on it and played king on the mountain. Sometimes we drew pictures on it. Mostly we just liked showing it to our city friends who never saw rocks that big.
Our fun was limited only by our imaginations. We didn’t need toys. We just needed a place to hang out!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.