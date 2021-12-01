Wisconsin had 5.9 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending Nov. 28, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Most of the state received little precipitation, although areas near the Upper Peninsula received a quarter to a half an inch.

Corn harvest is almost complete and some manure is still being applied.

Topsoil moisture condition rated 6% very short, 20% short, 71% adequate and 3% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 8% very short, 20% short, 70% adequate and 2% surplus.

Ninety-six percent of corn for grain was harvested, compared to the 5-year average of only 86% harvested on this date. Moisture content at harvest for grain was reported at 17%.

Winter wheat condition rated 77% good to excellent, 3 percentage points below last week.

Fall tillage was 90% complete, compared to the 5-year average of 71% on this date.

