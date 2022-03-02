Milk production in Wisconsin during January of this year totaled 2.67 billion pounds, down slightly from the previous January, according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Milk Production report.
The average number of milk cows during January, at 1.27 million head, was 2,000 below last month but up 11,000 from January 2021. Monthly production per cow averaged 2,095 pounds, down 25 pounds from last January.
Milk production in the 24 major states during January totaled 18.2 billion pounds, down 1.4% from January 2021. December revised production, at 18.0 billion pounds, was down 0.8% from December 2020.
The December revision represented a decrease of 35 million pounds or 0.2% from last month's preliminary production estimate.
Production per cow in the 24 major states averaged 2,053 pounds for January, 14 pounds below January 2021.
The number of milk cows on farms in the 24 major states was 8.88 million head, 63,000 head less than January 2021, and 5,000 head less than December 2021.
The annual production of milk for the United States during 2021 was 226 billion pounds, 1.3% above 2020.
Revisions to 2020 production increased the annual total 89 million pounds. Revised 2021 production was down 18 million pounds from last month's publication. Annual total milk production has increased 12.8% from 2012.
Production per cow in the United States averaged 23,948 pounds for 2021, 171 pounds above 2020. The average annual rate of milk production per cow has increased 10.2% from 2012.
The average number of milk cows on farms in the United States during 2021 was 9.45 million head, up 0.6% from 2020. The average number of milk cows was unrevised for 2021. The average annual number of milk cows has increased 2.3% from 2012.
