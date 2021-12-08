JUNEAU — The Dodge County Dairy Promotion Committee is in search of a host farm for the 2022 Dodge County Dairy Brunch.
The brunch will be held on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
The Dodge County Dairy Promotion Committee is looking for hosts that are willing to open their farms to the public, work with the dairy promotion committee with planning, and want to help educated brunch goers promote on what dairy farming is all about.
No farm is too big or too small, according to Dairy Ambassador Brenda Conley.
The annual event draws more than 1,800 people to the farm. All proceeds from the event goes towards the dairy promotions programs for local organizations, Dodge County 4-H cubs and FFA groups in funding their dairy promotion needs, an annual scholarship and the dairy ambassador program.
If a host farm is not found, the committee holds the brunch at the Dodge County Fairgrounds.
For more information or if interested in hosting the brunch, contact Conley at 920-625-3691, dodgecountydairy@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page Dodge County Dairy Brunch.
The Dodge County Dairy Promotion Committee is a nonprofit organization that educates the public about the nutritional value of dairy products and gives the community facts about dairy farming and related dairy industries. The goal of these programs has been to increase sales of dairy products and to enhance the image of area farmers and related dairy industries.
