As I was getting ready to write this column I sat down at my computer and came across a live-stream of the Veterans Day program at Kettle Moraine Lutheran High school where some of my grandchildren attend.
I’m glad I wasn’t there in person because at the comfort of my desk I could allow the tears to flow as I saw men, some that I knew, stand up as their branch of the military veterans were introduced.
There was a pride in their faces and also a bit of sadness in their eyes as they were reminded of friends or family members who were lost in the war – or worse, are still missing in action after decades.
But none of them are sorry they served. They are proud that they did their part.
It was appropriate that the program would be done at a parochial high school with students joined by the veterans in singing hymns and thanking God that we live in a country where we are free. After all, the motto of our country has always been “In God We Trust!”
The experience of watching this program reminded me of some things I recently came across at the John Hustis House Museum in Hustisford where records, pictures and stories are preserved.
I came across a news clipping detailing the local community’s participation in the Civil War.
It said, “Hustisford has always stood by a great crisis, when Uncle Sam called forth her sons to protect her. This spirit was especially shown during the Civil War. Although Hustisford was then only a small settlement, sixty of their young men went out to fight for the stars and stripes and the preservation of the union, when the call for volunteers was issued by President Lincoln.
“Not only by furnishing soldiers did Hustisford distinguish itself, but by contributions. In every home the women were busy at work sewing and supplying them with quilts, etc. to aid comfort to their boys. The spirit of sacrifice some of the boys possessed during the Civil War is beautifully shown in the letter which is preserved in the Bethany School. It was written by John F. Conant who was stationed at Camp Randall. He had only $25, but felt that his father was more in need of it, so he sent it to him, and kept only nine cents with which he had to make his way down south.”
The recollection of Hustisford’s history, written just after World War I goes on to mention, “Glad to say, this village has not lost that spirit of patriotism, but has maintained it to the present day. That spirit was also illustrated in the last great crisis, the world war. When the call came, our boys nobly responded, and made that sacrifice, which after all is the greatest test of devotion anyone can show toward one’s country. And so the folks at home by their organization of the Red Cross and War Loans backed up that fine spirit of patriotism.”
I, for one, am so happy we have people who are willing to serve to protect our country. I hope these people realize they are appreciated.
They don’t brag but I know they are proud to have served. You can see it on their faces when they hear patriotic songs and participate in Veterans Day programs.
Like those older people at dances make a circle and sing – God Bless America – these are people who have fought wars for our country – women who sent their husbands and sons off to war.
We ought to all be saying thank you every day and encourage our children to do the same!
