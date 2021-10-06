Corn stored in all positions in Wisconsin on Sept. 1 totaled 55.7 million bushels, according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service’s grain stocks report.
This was down 40% from the previous September’s total stocks of 92.1 million bushels. Of the total stocks, 38% were stored on-farm. The June- August 2021 indicated disappearance totaled 123 million bushels, 17% above the 105 million bushels from the same period last year.
Soybeans stored in all positions in Wisconsin on Sept. 1 totaled 5.30 million bushels, down 65% from the 15.0 million bushels on hand Sept. 1. Of the total stocks, 19% were stored on-farm. Indicated disappearance for June-August 2021 was 17.0 million bushels, 32% below the 25.1 million bushels from the same quarter last year.
Oats stored in all positions in Wisconsin on Sept. 1 totaled 6.58 million bushels, up 2% from the 6.46 million bushels on hand Sept. 1, 2020. Indicated disappearance for June-August 2021 was 1.42 million bushels, 72% below the 5.02 million bushels from the same quarter last year.
Corn stocks nationwide in all positions on Sept. 1 totaled 1.24 billion bushels, down 36% from Sept. 1, 2020. Of the total stocks, 395 million bushels are stored on farms, down 47% from a year earlier. Off-farm stocks, at 842 million bushels, are down 28% from a year ago. The June — August 2021 indicated disappearance is 2.87 billion bushels, compared with 3.08 billion bushels during the same period last year.
Based on an analysis of end-of-marketing year stock estimates, disappearance data for exports, and farm program administrative data, the 2020 corn for grain production is revised down 71.0 million bushels from the previous estimate. Corn silage production is revised down 54 thousand tons. Planted area is revised to 90.7 million acres, and area harvested for grain is revised to 82.3 million acres. Area harvested for silage is revised to 6.71 million acres. The 2020 grain yield, at 171.4 bushels per acre, is down 0.6 bushel from the previous estimate. The 2020 silage yield, at 20.5 tons per acre, remains unchanged from the previous estimate.
Soybeans stored in all positions on Sept. 1 totaled 256 million bushels, down 51% from Sept. 1, 2020. Soybean stocks stored on farms totaled 68.1 million bushels, down 52% from a year ago. Off-farm stocks, at 188 million bushels, are down 51% from last September. Indicated disappearance for June — August 2021 totaled 513 million bushels, down 40% from the same period a year earlier.
Based on an analysis of end-of-marketing year stock estimates, disappearance data for exports and crushings, and farm program administrative data, the 2020 soybean production is revised up 80.8 million bushels from the previous estimate. Planted area is revised to 83.4 million acres, and harvested area is revised to 82.6 million acres. The 2020 yield, at 51.0 bushels per acre, is up 0.8 bushel from the previous estimate.
All wheat stored in all positions on Sept. 1 totaled 1.78 billion bushels, down 18% from a year ago. On-farm stocks are estimated at 419 million bushels, down 41% from last September. Off-farm stocks, at 1.36 billion bushels, are down 6% from a year ago. The June — August 2021 indicated disappearance is 711 million bushels, up 2% from the same period a year earlier.
Oats stored in all positions on Sept. 1 totaled 62.1 million bushels, 7% below the stocks on Sept. 1, 2020. Of the total stocks on hand, 32.2 million bushels are stored on farms, 19% lower than a year ago. Off-farm stocks totaled 30.0 million bushels, 11% above the previous year. Indicated disappearance during June — August 2021 totaled 15.8 million bushels, compared with 35.6 million bushels during the same period a year ago.
