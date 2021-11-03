When I was little my mom would tell us stories about her childhood. Usually she told the stories right after supper. Dad went out to milk and my sister and I took turns sitting on mom’s lap to hear her stories.
It always sounded like she had so much fun. She talked about the tire swing in her yard; about floating down the creek on old inner tubes; about ice skating on the pond; and about sledding down the middle of a road that was closed to traffic because of the heavy snow.
Evenings the family gathered around the stove in the living room and listened to the radio or sang songs as grandpa played his harmonica.
She had even fewer toys when she was young than I had when I was little. She mentioned walking to a neighbor’s house with her doll to play with her girl friend. They took scraps of leftover material from their moms’ sewing baskets to make clothes for their dolls.
My mom always had a box in the hall closet with leftover material from sewing, too. When I wanted to make something I searched that box for just the right fabric.
She had a button box, too. We spent hours during our younger years playing at the kitchen table with those buttons. I still have that box of buttons but somehow I don’t think it would entertain kids if I set it out on the table for them.
I remember telling her “Mom, I sure wish I would have gotten to know you sooner. I would have loved to do those things with you.”
But then I think of the other things in her life.
I think about how she didn’t get to go to high school because there were no buses and the closest high school was 10 miles away. Besides, she was expected to work to bring in some income to help care for her siblings. There were 10 of them and she and her two older brothers went to work, giving part of their earnings to the family.
The younger ones all got to go to high school. She never seemed to mind that she had to give her money to the family but she was always disappointed that she didn’t get to go to high school.
She would have made a great teacher because she was always so interested in what we were learning and every night she checked our homework to make sure we did it right. If the answers on the work sheets were wrong she helped us figure out the right answer.
