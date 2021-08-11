A while back Dick and I were invited to a relative’s party. We didn’t know it, though.

Social media is a way for me to keep up with things that are going on but I have to admit I really don’t know how to use it effectively, nor do I care.

Well, one day on my social media page I saw a picture of our nephew and his wife and something about them celebrating a birthday. I thought, “Oh, that’s nice,” and scrolled right on by.

Later our kids were wondering why we didn’t come to the birthday party to help them celebrate.

I replied, “We weren’t invited.”

That’s when I was told “that was your invitation.” Seems it was a surprise party and only those who were invited saw the invitation so our nephew and his wife did not see it on their social media page.

I thought I was pretty up to date with using modern technology but obviously not.

I still thought invitations came in the mail with a notation “RSVP.” Maybe that explains why so many young people did not “RSVP” when they were invited to our anniversary a couple of years ago. Maybe, like I don’t understand how to use social media as it is intended, they don’t know what the old term “RSVP” means.

Aren’t you glad we’re in the modern age of communication?

I like texting because it is a way to send or receive messages without being interrupted at an event by a phone call.

But sometimes it is really nice to just be able to talk with the person, too. It’s the same with letters. E-mails are convenient but once they are read they are deleted.

Letters, if they were from someone special or conveyed a special message, are often kept forever.

I miss knowing someone cared enough to find a functioning ballpoint pen and scrawl a sentiment that can’t be deleted with the push of a key.

The demise of the handwritten note speaks volumes about the temporal nature of our society.

Traditionally, much history and culture have been well preserved – sometimes by accident – in the lines of a humble handwritten dispatch.

And how about love-letters written by hubby when he was far away in the military?

Many women have kept and cherished them. An e-mail or text message just would not be the same.

Personally, I save notes from our grandkids, thank you’s and complimentary letters I get from readers and greeting cards with special sentiments from special people.

They are a great picker-upper on down days and may well help me keep my sanity when I’m old.

