A while back Dick and I were invited to a relative’s party. We didn’t know it, though.
Social media is a way for me to keep up with things that are going on but I have to admit I really don’t know how to use it effectively, nor do I care.
Well, one day on my social media page I saw a picture of our nephew and his wife and something about them celebrating a birthday. I thought, “Oh, that’s nice,” and scrolled right on by.
Later our kids were wondering why we didn’t come to the birthday party to help them celebrate.
I replied, “We weren’t invited.”
That’s when I was told “that was your invitation.” Seems it was a surprise party and only those who were invited saw the invitation so our nephew and his wife did not see it on their social media page.
I thought I was pretty up to date with using modern technology but obviously not.
I still thought invitations came in the mail with a notation “RSVP.” Maybe that explains why so many young people did not “RSVP” when they were invited to our anniversary a couple of years ago. Maybe, like I don’t understand how to use social media as it is intended, they don’t know what the old term “RSVP” means.
Aren’t you glad we’re in the modern age of communication?
I like texting because it is a way to send or receive messages without being interrupted at an event by a phone call.
But sometimes it is really nice to just be able to talk with the person, too. It’s the same with letters. E-mails are convenient but once they are read they are deleted.
Letters, if they were from someone special or conveyed a special message, are often kept forever.
I miss knowing someone cared enough to find a functioning ballpoint pen and scrawl a sentiment that can’t be deleted with the push of a key.
The demise of the handwritten note speaks volumes about the temporal nature of our society.
Traditionally, much history and culture have been well preserved – sometimes by accident – in the lines of a humble handwritten dispatch.
And how about love-letters written by hubby when he was far away in the military?
Many women have kept and cherished them. An e-mail or text message just would not be the same.
Personally, I save notes from our grandkids, thank you’s and complimentary letters I get from readers and greeting cards with special sentiments from special people.
They are a great picker-upper on down days and may well help me keep my sanity when I’m old.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.