Lakeside Lutheran freshman Aubrey Wilke, Waterloo, placed first in the Discussion Meet debate category at the District 29 Leadership Development Event hosted Jan. 24 at Lakeside. She moves on to Section 10 competition at Big Foot High School April 6.
Several students from local FFA chapters competed in the District 29 speaking contests on Jan. 24 at Lakeside Lutheran High School.
Lakeside Lutheran High School hosted 55 FFA students from seven schools competing in District 29’s Leadership Development Events. At this speaking contest, teams of students in grades 7-12 were mentored by 20 judges and 15 advisors and adults.
Participating high schools included Watertown, Lakeside Lutheran, Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Lake Mills, Oconomowoc, and Waterloo. Teens chose to compete individually or as a team from among seven categories: Creed Speaking, Discussion Meet, Employment Skills, Extemporaneous Speaking, Parliamentary Procedure (team), Prepared Public Speaking, and Quiz Bowl (team).
The Watertown Quizbowl Team consisting of Taylre Tietz, Avery Tietz, Jaden Pankow, Roland Jaeckel, and Carter Reichert took first place.
The Watertown Parliamentary Procedure Team consisting of Brandon Boyd, Maryann Gudenkauf, Ethan Johnson, Becca Leis, Luis Avila Vette, and Oliver Small also took first place.
In the Creed Contest, Watertown’s Megan Doherty took second place and Alyx Johnson took third overall.
Luis Avila Vette of Watertown took first place in the Employment Skills Contest.
In the Extemporaneous Contest, Boyd took first place and Maryann Gudenkauf took third overall.
In the Discussion Meet, both Ethan Johnson and Becca Leis of Watertown made it to the final round, where Johnson took second and Leis took third.
Lakeside Lutheran freshman Aubrey Wilke, Waterloo, entered the Discussion Meet, where she made it to the finals round and placed first in the debate.
Lakeside freshman Natalie Clark, Lake Mills, placed third in the FFA Creed, reciting five paragraphs and answering questions.
All the members and teams who placed first or second will be moving on to the sectional contest which will be held at Big Foot High School on April 6.
