We got a Christmas card in the mail today that read, “Merry Xmas.” At first I was offended. How dare this card company take “Christ” out of “Christmas.” Aren’t there enough stores and television programs that do this? I remember how my mom and dad used to get upset when people used Xmas instead of Christmas and I shared their feelings until I discussed the matter with a friend and learned that’s not necessarily true.
The X isn’t a secret code used by Santa when he talks about presents with his elves and it isn’t some sales gimmick used by stores or a letter to identify Baby X in the Christmas story. It also isn’t someone’s way of taking Christ out of Christmas.
Actually, the X dates back a couple thousand years when English was not the universal language, nor was Spanish. It was a time when the whole world talked Greek and in that language, the word Christ starts with the letter X, so using X on a Christmas card is kind of like using your initial instead of your full name when you sign a card.
Well, through the years as people stopped talking Greek they kept using the X during the holidays because it was an easy letter to make and it was a clever way to get people’s attention.
Whether we use the letter X as a way to shorten the words needed in our Christmas letters or if we choose to spell out the word “Christmas” the important thing is that we remember the true meaning of Christmas and don’t let the words “Santa” and “party” and “gifts” be substitutes for “Christ.”
