JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Wisconsin Farm Technology Days Executive Committee has announced the third group of students who will be receiving funds from the Jefferson County WFTD scholarship fund.
The scholarships are awarded to any high school senior attending a technical college or four-year university in an agricultural field.
Recipients of the 2022 scholarships include:
• Luis Avila Vette, a graduate of Watertown High School, attending the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and majoring in agronomy.
• Hailey Besch, a graduate of Fort Atkinson High School, attending Texas Tech University and majoring in animal science.
• Liam Bos, a graduate of Fort Atkinson High School, attending Fox Valley Technical College and majoring in construction management with an eye in a career in the agricultural industry.
• Gavin Clifton, a graduate of Jefferson High School, attending Madison College and majoring in agricultural equipment technology.
• Andrew Dettmann, a graduate of Watertown High School, attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison and majoring in agronomy.
• Marnie Draves, a graduate of Fort Atkinson High School, attending the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and majoring in natural resources and conservation management.
• Nicholas Fischer, a graduate of Jefferson High School, attending the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and majoring in animal science.
• Anna Koehler, a graduate of Jefferson High School, attending Iowa State University and majoring in agricultural business.
An amount of $8,000 was awarded in 2022. Additional scholarships will be awarded over the next two years. Total scholarships over the five years will be $50,000.
The 2023 scholarship information will be available in late winter.
Wisconsin Farm Technology Days is a non-profit, educational organization that has sponsored an annual event showcasing agriculture and related industries since 1954. WFTD-Jefferson County took place July 23-25, 2019 at Walter Grain Farms located in Johnson Creek.
