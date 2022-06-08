My parents’ house had a built-in ironing board. So did my in-law’s house. When we moved to our farm there was also a built in ironing board.
My only problem with a built in ironing board is that the job of ironing was so boring, I thought it would be better if I could do it on a portable ironing board in front of the TV.
When I mention this to my granddaughters they just say, “Grandma, what’s an iron? What’s an ironing board?”
Does anyone iron anymore?
About the time we got married the women’s lib movement was in full force. Jobs like ironing, washing, cooking, gardening and canning and caring for kids was considered demeaning work to women who felt they were too intelligent to waste their time on those things.
During the peak of the women’s lib movement the well-dressed office woman had to wear natural fabrics which naturally required ironing. And just who was going to maintain these natural “in” clothes if these women had decided to do something more important with their time than menial household tasks? These clothes were no doubt invented by a man trying to keep women out of his business world.
When I was in school there were dress codes. Girls only wore skirts – no pants. It was the same when I went to work in offices. High heels and dress, skirt or suit were required. No pants allowed!
Each of us girls kept a sweater in our desk drawer in summer because the guys came to work with suits and long-sleeved shirts and set the air conditioning near freezing.
When pants suits became popular the changes began. We were allowed to wear them if they were “dressy” but it didn’t take long before the dress codes all went away.
It’s funny! When we went into farming and my days of working in an office setting ended (except for my office in our farm house) the dress code didn’t seem to matter.
All I needed to be efficient on the job was a good barn jacket with plenty of big pockets for tissues to wipe the kids runny noses in the barn; gloves for dirty or cold work; a screw driver (you never know when you’ll need one); a pen and notebook to jot down things Dick wants me to pick up for him or to write down good ideas for next week’s column.
