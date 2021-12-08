MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has signed Assembly Bill 314, now 2021 Wisconsin Act 92, relating to promoting the export of Wisconsin’s agricultural and agribusiness products.
Under Wisconsin Act 92, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection’s Center for International Agribusiness Marketing will work with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation on a plan to increase the value of Wisconsin’s milk and dairy, meat, crop, and other product exports by 25% by June 30, 2026.
The bill is modeled after legislation originally proposed by Evers during his 2020 State of the State address, during which the governor announced a package of legislation and a special session of the Legislature as part of a three-pronged plan to support and invest in Wisconsin’s farmers and rural communities.
“Wisconsin’s robust agricultural and agribusiness exports are not only a cornerstone of our state’s economy but our Wisconsin way of life,” said Evers. “We started this work to promote and increase Wisconsin’s product exports even before the pandemic to help support our farmers and our rural communities, and I’m proud this legislation has finally made it to my desk.
“As we continue working to bounce back and recover from this pandemic, it’s never been more important to support and promote our state’s agricultural products and exports so we can ensure the success of our agricultural industry, and our farmers, producers, and their families who’ve been the backbone of our state for generations.”
The Legislature ultimately failed to pass the governors’ initial special session proposal and send it to the governor’s desk for his signature. Nevertheless, Evers again proposed a similar measure in his Badger Bounceback Agenda, his 2021-23 biennial budget proposal, to support Wisconsin’s agricultural industry and help ensure the industry’s successful statewide economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The provision was ultimately removed from the governor’s budget by Republicans in the Legislature who went on to introduce Assembly Bill 314 as stand-alone legislation.
