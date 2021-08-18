Every time I go somewhere like state fair or anything else that requires city driving, I’m reminded why I like living in the country. It’s the traffic.
It’s always easy to tell which of the drivers on the freeway are accustomed to driving to the city every day and which ones of us are accustomed to rural driving.
Those who commute every day drive like there is no tomorrow and they should have reached their destination yesterday. Then there are others on the freeway who are obviously from some little country town and driving on the freeway for the first time. They are the ones who almost stop on a merge lane because they don’t trust that the cars on the freeway will move over to let them in. They are the ones who drive 40 in a 70 zone.
The race track jockey jets in and out of traffic trying to get home five minutes sooner. As he continually switches lanes he is completely unaware of the danger he is creating for others.
He is also the one who, even though the windows are closed, is voicing obscenities to those he passes and occasionally illustrates them with his hands.
If we get off the freeway in the city, we need to stop for stop lights every little ways. That’s when it is also easy to pick out those who are well accustomed to the morning commute. They are the guys who are shaving while they wait at the red light or the women who are putting on their makeup while they wait. Some even have a book on their lap and at each stop light they do a little reading.
They are obviously used to waiting and don’t want to waste precious time doing nothing while they wait for the light to change.
Driving in rural areas is different.
In the rural areas, we also get the guys who I’d call “Mr. Inconsistent” who are pre-occupied with something, like their cell phone. They go 45 in a 55 zone and about the time you are finally able to pass them they speed up to 60. You patiently wait for the next opportunity to pass and finally make it around them and before you know it they are on your tail trying to pass you.
We get the local farmers who drive 35 mph in a 55 zone because they have to check how the neighbor’s crops are doing compared to theirs.
We also get the motorcycle drivers or young hot-rodders who think nothing of passing a tractor and chopper on a hill that is clearly marked with a double yellow line. We even get a few who think they can pass on the outside shoulder of the road.
Please, drivers, remember to slow down and be patient when you see a tractor or combine on the road. They don’t want to be there any more than you want them there but they have a job to do and need to get to and from the fields. They will swing out to get around mailboxes and they may need to make a left turn to get into the field or farm yard. Please have patience and wait until it is clear to pass. We need our farmers and we need to keep them (and you) safe.
