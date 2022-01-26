Ixonia couple named state's Outstanding Young Farmers

Kyle and Rachel Zwieg of Ixonia were named the Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer Saturday night. From left were Kyle’s parents, Joe and Lisa Zwieg, Rachel and Kyle Zwieg, and Alfred and Jean Schoenike, who nominated the young farm couple for the award.
NEENAH — Kyle and Rachel Zwieg of Ixonia were selected as the 2022 Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmers during the 68th annual awards weekend Jan. 21 – 22.
The Zwiegs are the sixth generation of a dairy and crop farm business that’s been in existence since 1856.
Kyle credits his family and the many mentors along the way who helped shaped his ag career, encourage his thirst for knowledge and hone his farming and business skills. “I didn’t do this alone, and I am grateful to my family and many mentors along the way, who continue to help me,” said Kyle Zwieg.
With an eye to the future, the Maple Acres farm has significantly moved forward on new ideas over the past decade. The farm started with 80 acres when it was homesteaded in 1856. It has grown to include nearly 400 acres in Dodge County.
They adopted robotic milking technology in 2020 and are committed to cow comfort and increased dairy efficiencies. Conservation-minded, the Zwieg’s embraced a 100% no-till cropping system in 2010 and strives to try new techniques such as aerial seeding of cover crops into standing corn and soybeans. They are active in their local farmer-led watershed group, in their community, and in telling ag’s story.
Kyle and Rachel have three children, Theodore, Landon and Logan, and were sponsored by Lakeshore Farm Management, Universal Cooperative Association, Compeer Financial, Fink Trucking Service LLC, Deer Run Seeds and Vita Plus.
“Today’s farmer is an entrepreneur in a complex agribusiness,” said Cindy Matton, Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer organization. “Farmers must understand all aspects of farming and business, as well as be involved in their community. It’s not only fitting for farmers to be honored for their achievements.”
Mike and Gina Redetzke of Colby were named OYF runner up. The Redetzke’s custom-raise heifers for area dairy farms, and run a small grass-fed beef herd.
Dylan and Bryanna Handel, Barneveld, were awarded the “Speak Up for Ag Award.”
