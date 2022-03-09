There are definitely differences between kids and adults. That’s why I refuse to grow up, even at my age!

Adults brood because it’s raining. Children have a great time splashing in mud puddles and catching raindrops.

Adults grumble when it is snowing. Children run outside to make snow angels, go sledding and catch snowflakes on their tongues.

Adults stop doing things like dancing, water skiing or playing volleyball because they reach an age that they’ve been programmed to believe is the cutoff age for fun. Children, and any of us who have not yet grown up, believe there is no age limit on having fun.

Children can sit and giggle for no reason at all. If adults do it, someone is sure to accuse them of being drunk.

Adults are always worried about what people will think. Mom used to tell me to act “lady-like.” I always thought the key word was “act.” If I had been lady-like it would have been acting. I’d rather dance like no one is watching.

Adults shower completely before going to town. A child will ask, “Should I wash for a long sleeve shirt or a short sleeve shirt?”

An adult asks his son to “fill his shoes” while he’s gone. He means, do the chores. A child’s idea of “filling his shoes” means taking a shovel and filling them with sand.

