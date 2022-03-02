Last week I mentioned how my dad learned how to farm by actively running the farm when he was just 13 years old. His ways of doing things might have raised a few eyebrows in the community as people snickered at the way my dad and his brothers got the jobs done.
I talked with my Uncle Paul about this once. He was my dad’s brother who, with another brother, started a farm equipment business when they were very young. They, too, had farmers wondering if they knew what they were doing. They were older than my dad and started the implement business to bring in extra income while my dad and grandma kept the farm going.
My dad never talked much about that and by the time I was old enough to be curious and ask questions he passed away.
I did ask my Uncle Paul those questions, though.
He told stories about how neighbors laughed at him and his brothers and my dad as they tried to run their farm. A few were nice enough to offer help or advice but most just sat back and laughed at their sometimes crude ways of getting things done. Sometimes they did what they had to because they didn’t have the right tool or equipment and couldn’t afford to buy it. Sometimes they did things the hard way because no one taught them the right way. But they got the job done.
Why is it people are so often more eager to laugh at our failures than they are to cheer our successes? Maybe that’s why blooper shows and silly home video shows are so popular. Maybe we just all get our kicks out of watching others fall flat on their face!
Well, I personally remember anyone who ever gave me any bit of encouragement over the years. I remember who showed up at my mother’s door when my dad died and did practical things to help her. It wasn’t her best friends. In fact some of them quit coming around because their husbands were bored being the only man in the room or the woman didn’t want her husband coming around a widow. Actually, it was people she didn’t even know real well before who recognized the little things she really needed as a young widow.
Whether it was helping her with the maintenance of her car, sipping coffee with her on a particularly lonely day, or sharpening her knives on the whetstone that she had no idea how to use, it didn’t matter. Little positive things are important.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.