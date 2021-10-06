MADISON — The Red & White Champions stood victorious at the end of World Dairy Expo 2021 in the Junior Show.
Scenic-Edge Jordan-Red, exhibited by Jacey and Hadley Ross of Delavan, was crowned Supreme Champion of the Junior Show at World Dairy Expo 2021 last Saturday. The Supreme Champion Heifer of the Junior Show was Dorloy-K Guinness-Red-ET, the Junior Champion of the International Junior Red & White Show. Guinness, the first place Winter Heifer Calf, was exhibited by Kenlee Philips of Lingleville, Texas.
Reserve Supreme Champion of the Junior Show honors were awarded to Homeridge T Annette, the Grand Champion of the International Junior Jersey Show. Annette is owned by K&D Nickels, T Freson, M Sell and S Stanford of Watertown.
The Reserve Supreme Champion Heifer of the Junior Show was Pit-Crew Formula Tawny, the Junior Champion of the International Junior Brown Swiss Show. Tawny is leased and exhibited by Abby Foss and owned by Pit-Crew Genetics of Cambridge, Minnesota.
Companies sponsoring awards presented to Expo’s Supreme Champions of the Junior Show included Ameriprint Apparel LLC, BouMatic, Duane T. Cole, DDS., Ebert Enterprises LLC, Frenchville Trailer Sales, Golden Calf Company, International Protein Sires, LLC, Linda Hellenbrand, New Holland, Scott and Nikki Culbertson, Select Sires Inc., TLAY Dairy Video Sales, and Udder Comfort, Inc.
Serving as the meeting place of the global dairy industry, World Dairy Expo brings together the latest in dairy innovation and the best cattle in North America.
