I’m often asked, “How do you keep coming up with ideas to write about?” The answer isn’t very profound. Whether I’m writing about funny experiences on our farm or writing about dumb things I learn the hard way, or writing about some unique way a farmer is accomplishing a task, the truth is I’m always learning something.
When I do something stupid, as soon as I’m finished cleaning up the mess, fixing what I broke or explaining to my family why this weird thing happened, I sit back and tell myself two things: use it for next week’s column; remember not to do that again. When I interview someone I nearly always come away with some new ideas. Sometimes these are ways to improve the health of the soil in a farmer’s field. I write about it to share those ideas with other farmers but then I also apply that idea in my garden. Sometimes the story is how to cope with stress on the farm. I write about it to share with other farm women but then I apply that advice in my own life, too.
Often the stories I do are on research and the speaker spends a lot of time outlining how the research was done, how many times it was replicated and what the goals were. The last two minutes of his long talk tells what they actually learned. That’s what I write about and some farmers tell me it’s why they would rather read my story about the meeting than go to hear the speaker.
The things that excite me when I am writing a story are the creative thinkers I have met along the way. These farmers, like Dick, come up with unique ways of fixing things or solving problems and after meeting so many of them through the years I began to see a pattern. First, successful people have positive, can-do attitudes. They don’t let problems, setbacks or disasters stop them from moving forward. If the wife breaks a tractor or wagon they replace it or fix it and move on – they don’t grumble about it. (I know firsthand)
I met a farmer a while back who told me when he is at a social gathering he refuses to spend time talking with farmers who are complaining. He believes time spent grumbling is time wasted.
“If they complain that they’ve lost a calf during delivery this week, I remind them to be thankful they were able to save the cow,” he suggested.
I met another positive farmer who wisely said, “Even if you fall flat on your face you’re still moving forward.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.