MADISON — It’s too early to tell how crops and pasture will recover from the hot and dry weather, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
More rain is still needed to replenish soil moisture, according to the Wisconsin Crop Progress and
Condition report issued Monday afternoon.
Wisconsin had 5.9 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending Sunday. Temperatures were above normal that week, as dry conditions continued for most of the week.
Wisconsin reported significant precipitation on Thursday and Sunday, though the actual amounts received varied between locations.
Some fertilizing and hay baling were reported and field activities should start to pick up later this month.
Topsoil moisture conditions rated 18% very short, 34% short, 46% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 19% very short, 30% short, 49% adequate and 2% surplus.
Corn is reported 98% emerged. Corn condition is rated 69% good to excellent, 2 percentage points below the previous week.
Soybeans are reported 97% emerged and 2% Blooming. Soybean condition is rated 62% good to excellent, 3 percentage points below the previous week.
Oats are reported 60% headed, seven days ahead of last year and nine days ahead of the five-year average. Six percent of oats are coloring, nine days ahead of last year and seven days ahead of average. Oat condition is rated 74% good to excellent, unchanged from last week.
Potato condition is rated 87% good to excellent, 2 percentage points above last week.
Winter wheat is reported 93% headed, 12 days ahead of both last year and the average. Forty-four percent of winter wheat is coloring, 11 days a head of last year and 10 days ahead of average. Winter whet condition was rated 81% good to excellent statewide, unchanged from the previous week.
The first cutting of alfalfa hay is reported 97% complete. The second cutting is 11% complete, nine days ahead of last year and three days ahead of average.
All hay condition was rated 59% good to excellent, 4 percentage points below the previous week.
Pasture condition was rated 61% good to excellent, up 3 percentage points.
