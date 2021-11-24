CHIPPEWA FALLS — The White House announced the appointment of several regional roles at the United States Department of Agriculture, including two pivotal positions in Wisconsin.
Julie Lassa has been named state director of Rural Development and Eugene Schriefer the state executive director for the Farm Service Agency.
Wisconsin Farmers Union President Darin Von Ruden said, “Over the past decade, Gene has made significant contributions to the fabric of our agricultural community here in Wisconsin through his work with UW-Extension, grazing networks, and youth. His insights and connections across the state will prove invaluable at the Farm Service Agency.
"With her upbringing on a dairy farm in central Wisconsin and a background in civic engagement and economic development, particularly promoting small business and local food, Julie brings a great deal of experience to the table. I’m hopeful she can channel her experiences into revitalizing our communities and building a more resilient rural economy moving forward.
"Farmers Union members have been particularly interested in seeing investment in critical infrastructure like meat processing, transportation, local food systems, and rural broadband. We hope to see these new leaders work with pandemic recovery funds and federal opportunities to move forward issues that will legitimately help rural Main Street and family farms.”
Schriefer is a senior outreach specialist with the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension, and has worked as an agriculture educator in Iowa County since 2009. He engages with farmers on sustainability, soil health, regenerative agriculture, regional food systems, and climate change. Prior to his current extension role, Schriefer was a regional grazing specialist with Southwest Badger Resource Conservation and Development, working with producers in nine counties. He has also served as an Extension 4-H youth development agent in Rusk and Columbia Counties. He, his wife and son raise lamb and grass-fed beef from a farm outside of Dodgeville.
Lassa grew up on her parents’ small dairy farm in northern Portage County. A graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, she served as a Town of Dewey supervisor and executive director for the Plover Area Business Association before she represented a portion of central Wisconsin in the state legislature for 18 years. Lassa served in both the State Assembly and Senate as well as on the board of directors for the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation where she focused on enhancing private-sector job creation and promoting small business. She wrote the laws establishing the Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin and Farm to School programs which have expanded market opportunities for agricultural producers and provided consumers and school kids with healthy, fresh foods. Lassa and her husband, John Moe, live in DeForest, with their three daughters.
