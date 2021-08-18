After a year of virtual meetings, the Dodge County 4-H Horse and Pony project members and leaders were finally able to meet in person.
The summer brought the ability to meet outside for meetings and clinics. Youth and leaders were back in person and able to start working horses at the Dodge County Fairgrounds, according to Harper Zillmer, Dodge County Horse and Pony 4-H Club reporter.
The summer started with various workshops being held for members to practice with their horse(s).
Some of the clinics were held at the fairgrounds and others at local stables such as Lazy Creek Farm. The clinics gave the youth opportunities to learn from each other as well as leaders and judges. Some of the youth worked on showmanship while others worked on speed events. The workshops were a great learning opportunity.
On July 24, youth in the project gathered to participate in a fun show at the Dodge County Fairgrounds. There were 22 different classes that included fun and speed events. Some of the fun classes were costume class, panty hose twist race, ball and pail, and gone fishing.
The speed events also count towards placings for the Dodge County Fair. A speed event is a task such as running down the arena, around a barrel, and back (the plug event) as fast as possible. The object is to have the fastest time while completing said task. The speed events placings were:
Poles — Grades 8-13, Elizabeth Statz, first; Jordan Salzman, second; Alana Nye third; Leslie Schreier, fourth and sixth (two different horses); and Ella Salzman, fifth.
Poles — Grades 3-7, Kari Schmidt, first.
Barrels — Grades 8-13, Elizabeth Statz, first; McKayla Statz, second; Katy Witzel, third; Leslie Schreier, fourth and fifth, (two different horses); and Abby Strieter, sixth.
Barrels — Grades 3-7, Kari Schmidt, first; and Dianna Schultz, second.
Flags — Grades 8-13, Leslie Schreier, first and second (two different horses); Saphira Geneman, third; Ella Salzman, fourth; Kaylee Jahnke, fifth; and Alana Nye, sixth.
Flags — Grades 3-7, Dianna Schultz, first.
Key Hole — Grades 8-13, McKayla Statz, first; Ella Salzman, second; Katy Witzel, third; Bethany Cameron, fourth; Abby Strieter, fifth; and Saphira Geneman sixth.
Key Hole — Grades 3-7, Taylor Nehmer, first.
The season wrapped up with the Dodge County Fair Horse Show on Saturday.
Placings for those events will be released by the University of Wisconsin-Extension Office.
