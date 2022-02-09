I don’t know about you, but I’ve been searching everywhere for cures for the mid-winter blahs. Here’s what I’ve come up with:
Join an organization. There are lots to choose from. Consider The FBG organization (Freddie’s Bowling Group). It’s a support group for people who get too many gutter balls.
Jogger’s Anonymous is a club for the owners of red jogging suits with silver racing stripes who have a fear of the red fading when they perspire and making red streaks on their white jogging shoes.
Gambler’s Anonymous is a club for farmers who cannot break the habit of gambling that their crops will turn out, their cows will be healthy and productive and Uncle Sam will leave them alone so they will actually make something this year.
CUSG, a computer user’s support group that prevents hair loss when the computer refuses to follow instructions.
Another winter blah breaker is to dress cheerfully. Wear sweatshirts with pictures and weird slogans such as “Cowch Potato”, “Make America Polka Again,” and “Don’t worry – be happy.” If the shirt itself doesn’t inspire you it may serve as a conversation starter and we all know that talking to someone helps get rid of the blahs.
When you go to a farm meeting wear red jogging pants with a fluorescent green sweatshirt. If the speaker gets boring you can look at your clothes and laugh (or at least wake up).
Put your swimming suit on, spread a beach towel on your living room floor, grab sun glasses and suntan lotion and take a nap.
