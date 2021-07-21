Farmers often live in the same house all their lives. They grow up on the farm and eventually take over, never moving out.
Considering we are farmers, we’ve lived in lots of houses in our more than five decades of marriage. Each time we move we set out to remodel to adapt the house to our personal lifestyle.
When Dick worked as a machinist, our remodeling was just to make things look nicer. Then we bought a farm and remodeling was more to make things practical.
I quickly learned why farm houses were designed the way they were.
The kitchen is the center of activity on a farm. For some reason, farm women are expected to raise all their own produce and make food from scratch, do lots of baking and keep the freezer full of home butchered, cut and wrapped meats. This while raising a family and helping with farm work.
The kitchen is where it all happens. It’s also the place where the farmer visits with salesmen, kids do their homework, visitors play cards and more.
The bathroom in a farmhouse must be easy to clean. Earth colors are best, not because they are in style, but because there will be plenty of “earth” dragged into them and earth colors hide the mess.
Bedrooms in the old farm houses are generally upstairs. That’s so if she’s too busy to get the beds made or the cows get out early in the morning and she runs down without picking up clothes in the room, no one knows the difference.
The living room is a place where families gather to sleep in front of the TV after chores.
The porch should be the largest room in the house but if you don’t have a porch, the second best thing to do is what we did when we remodeled – put a second stairway from the back door down to the basement where barn clothes and muddy boots are kept. That room needs to have a place for boots and shoes, including a boot drying rack, lots of hooks to hang up barn jackets, and a cabinet for vet supplies that cannot be kept in the barn.
One thing I learned early on about housekeeping: keep fresh flowers around. They distract from the mess. Keep a bowl of lemons on the counter. It will make the room smell as if it was just cleaned.
