I think we can all think of places that are now huge mountains that were once flat farm-land. They are, what we officially call, land fill sites.
Any of us beyond a certain age marvel at how huge these “mountains” have become. We know what is in them and we sometimes find ourselves thinking about what a waste this is.
Since about the ‘80s we’ve all been encouraged to “recycle.” In fact, we are given two large containers to place at the curb for the garbage trucks to pick up. One is for garbage and the other is for recycling.
I don’t know what the big deal is about recycling. Those our generation and older were the original recyclers – long before it was a cool word.
Let me illustrate.
When I was a kid every community had a dump. There were no garbage trucks to pick up our trash. We took garbage to the dump ourselves – usually on a Saturday when mom told dad to get rid of some of that junk that was lying around so she could clean for the possibility of Sunday company.
Dad dutifully took the trash to the dump and often I went along. Well, the joke was he usually came home with more than he took.
He always looked around to see what cast off item might be useful. He always found something.
On the way home he’d comment about why someone would consider throwing out something that good. Or he wondered why someone would not have just fixed that thing with a nut and bolt instead of tossing it.
He’d find bikes that, with just a little TLC were easily repaired for riding. He’d find furniture that mom wouldn’t allow him to bring into the house. That’s how we furnished our play houses on the farm.
He’d find things to use for parts for other items he found on a previous visit.
It wasn’t only guys like my dad who picked through the discarded items at the dump. It was also a hang-out for young teens who found things they could use to build soap box racing cars or row boats.
Back then all it took was a little imagination, some industrious spunk and a local dump for kids and old guys to find fun and challenge themselves to figure out ways to “recycle.” I guess one man’s junk is another man’s treasure.
