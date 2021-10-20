I was singing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” to the kids one day and when I got to the line, “Buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jack,” they asked, “What’s Cracker Jack?”
Really, it is just glorified caramel corn but what made it special was that there was a prize in every box.
I remember opening the box with the red, white and blue sailor boy and his dog on the front. Even before we ate a handful of the treat we grabbed the toy inside.
Cracker Jack actually goes back to the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair when two German brothers sold their caramel corn. It proved to be popular and they started to package it to sell outside the city. Eventually they started including coupons in the box to redeem for little toys but when they decided to put the tiny toys in each box, sales took off.
It wasn’t only Cracker Jack, though, that offered prizes in every box. Cereal companies did the same thing when we were kids.
I remember going with mom to the grocery store to pick out the cereal. The decision was not based on the taste of the cereal but on the prize inside.
It was a different era. We didn’t have a lot of toys to play with so we really looked forward to getting these toys.
Most of these toys were so small that likely they got lost or discarded over the years. Of course like so many of those old things, this adds value to them. Today we could likely buy a truckload of caramel corn for what one of these toys would cost in an antique shop.
