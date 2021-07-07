Dairy producers will share how robotics have increased their farm productivity and performance during the Professional Dairy Producers 2021 Dairy Robotics Tours set for Thursday, July 15.
Sponsored by Lely, the Dairy Robotics Tour is designed for dairy owners, managers and herdspeople looking to maximize efficiencies. The one-day program, with a tour bus pick-up at 9 a.m. and returning at 4p.m. at the Shawano Community High School, 220 County Road B, Shawano, will be held at the following farms:
• Horsens Homestead, Jeff, Connie and Ryan Horsens, Cecil;
• Shawland Dairy, Kevin, Jim and Matthew Ainsworth, Shawano;
• Olson Dairy Farms, Inc., Kurt, Jr. and Krysta Olson, Birnamwood.
Horsens Homestead recently installed 12 Lely A5 robots to help boost cow comfort at their 700-cow dairy and provide the best possible working environment for team members. The two Lely A5 robots at Shawland Dairy have increased production, cow comfort and labor efficiency on their 130-cow operation. The 10 Lely A5 robots implemented March 2020 on the 630-cow dairy at Olson Dairy Farms Inc., have reduced labor challenges and improved family time.
Also on hand will be tour facilitator Jim Salfer, an educator with the University of Minnesota-Extension who has led several on-farm research projects on over 140 farms in the Midwest.
“The dairy industry is changing rapidly. Robotic technology is changing even faster to keep cow comfort and efficiency at the forefront.
This tour will showcase how robotics can benefit both cow and human welfare,” said Shelly Mayer, dairy farmer from Slinger, and executive director of PDPW.
Cost to register is $79 for PDPW members and $200 for non-members, which covers workshop materials and lunch. The 2021 PDPW Dairy Robotics Tour is an accredited training and offers up to 4.5 Dairy AdvanCE continuing education credits. To learn more or secure credits, visit www.DairyAdvance.org. or call PDPW at 1-800-947-7379.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.