A Dodge County 4-H member was among the top finishers in the junior dairy judging contest held in conjunction with the State Ayrshire and Milking Shorthorn Shows in Fond du Lac earlier this month.
Marissa Spoke of the Portland Boosters 4-H Club finished in the top 10 of the contest.
Thirteen teams a total of 54 youth competed in the junior division of the contest. Juniors also placed in 10 classes, in addition to answering type analysis questions on four of the classes. TAQ questions are designed to help youth recognize type traits that play a significant role in functional conformation and placing the class.
The team from Fond du Lac County took first place, seven points ahead of second place Shawano County.
The top senior team was from Manitowoc County.
Teams and individuals qualified to compete at the state contest based on their performance at one of the two regional 4-H Area Animal Science Days contests held in June. The junior division represents youth in third through eighth grade, while the senior division represents high school age youth. County teams were made up of their top three scoring individuals from their qualifying contest with the fourth member selected by the county.
The State 4-H Dairy Cattle Judging Contest was made possible through contributions of several groups and volunteers, including the UW-Madison Foundation's Joe and Sharon Darcey Youth Enhancement Fund and the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation's Dairy Endowment Fund.
The animals were provided by the Aryshire and Milking Shorthorn breeds and Fond du Lac area Holstein and Jersey breeders.
