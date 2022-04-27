JEFFERSON — Jefferson County's Farm Bureau’s Ag in the Classroom program coordinates an essay contest each year for fourth and fifth grade students in Wisconsin.
The 2022 topic was "What’s Popping in Wisconsin? The value of corn to our economy!”, based on the book of the year "Popcorn Country” by Cris Peterson and photographs by David R. Lundquist. Regardless of participation in the essay contest, teachers could request the book of the year, using funds received from Jefferson County's Farm Technology Days grant.
This year 54 essays were submitted in Jefferson County. This winning essay “Corn By Products,” was from fifth-grade student Cami Shannon of West Elementary School in Jefferson. Her teacher is Deb Lemminger.
Shannon was awarded a $30 gift card to WalMart, four tickets to the Watertown Agribusiness Dairy Breakfast and her class was treated to an ice cream party. Her teacher also received a $30 gift card to WalMart.
Jefferson County's winning entry was submitted to the district competition, where the district winner then advances to the state level.
The second-place winner was fifth grade student Annabelle Watson, who is also a student in Lemminger’s class at West Elementary School in Jefferson. Another fifth grade student, Orion Donnellan at West Elementary in Jefferson was the third-place winner. Each received a cash prize.
All teachers in the county whose classes submitted essays received gift cards to Walmart, provided by the Jefferson County Ag in the Classroom Committee.
The Ag in the Classroom is a program to help explain the importance of agriculture to students K-12. The program is coordinated by the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and by a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection. The 2022 essay contest was sponsored by We Energies, Wisconsin Corn, Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board, and the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Foundation.
