No matter how much farming has changed through the years, some things never change.
A farmer still needs a strong backbone to support him on the toughest days. He needs to keep his brain exercised to make smart business decisions and he needs to use his arm muscles for slinging a pitch fork or tossing out hay bales to hungry heifers.
Uses for the other parts of the human body have changed through the years though. Time was we could count on our fingers. Then calculators came along and we just used fingers to push buttons. Thumbs aren’t used the way they used to be since it has become pretty dangerous to hitch hike.
A handshake isn’t what it used to be since it won’t hold up in a court of law. Remember when people used to entertain an audience for a hearty round of applause. Now they say, “Don’t clap – throw money.”
Easy cleaners eliminated the need for elbow grease. Neighbors used to be “nosey” and peeked out of their blinds to see what was going on next door. Now we keep our noses to ourselves and just check social media to find out what they are up to and we don’t have time to meet our neighbors personally over the back yard fence.
And feet! Man how they’ve changed! A 16-year old boy who stands on his own two feet obviously failed his driving test. Women’s feet are getting larger. Some say it’s because they are trying to fill men’s shoes.
You’ll earn more money if you put your best foot forward but the IRS steps on your toes because you’re now in a higher bracket. And today a man with both feet on the ground usually takes orders from a man with both feet on his desk.
