Tractor driving these days is a lot different than it was when I learned how to drive. They have cabs, air conditioning, radio and auto shifting.
I’ve driven tractors home from dealerships and repair shops. I once drove one home for David to save him the cost of hauling it 76 miles. Finding my way on the back roads was no issue. The seat was comfortable and the temperature was just right. The biggest issue is they do not come with porta-potties.
I once even drove a tractor across the Mackinac Bridge. It was a wonderful experience.
It was more reminiscent of the tractors I drove when we started farming. I could live without a radio. I just sang songs while I drove. I didn’t miss the cab or air conditioner because I am a sun worshiper. During early spring and late fall, though, I missed the cab and heater. I did miss the soft seats. Those old metal seats were hard and cold.
Spending those long hours on the tractor I had plenty of time to think. One of the things I thought about is how driving those old tractors is like horseback riding.
When Angie had a horse in her teens I was happy because I always wanted one but my parents didn’t let me get one. Now I finally had a chance to learn to ride.
I soon learned there is more to riding horses than I realized.
As I struggled to ride and control Trixie, Angie reminded me that I’d do better in the saddle if I would think of it as sitting on a moving chair and raise my body up in rhythm with the gallops in order to prevent blisters on my posterior.
Well at the time, I was doing the same thing on the tractor I drove. There wasn’t much of a difference.
If you don’t believe me, try driving an antique tractor across a rough field some time and you’ll find out what those seats were like.
I began to realize though that there are some real advantages to tractors. Not only does the tractor do what I tell it to do but a touch of the throttle controls the speed, not inspiration from within the horse’s brain.
A tractor may need new tires once in a while but it doesn’t need them trimmed every six weeks. A tractor will only use the fuel it needs to keep going. It doesn’t keep guzzling at every opportunity and it won’t stop every little ways to eat the grass in its path.
We didn’t need to clean out a shed where the tractor rests at night and we didn’t need a “pooper scooper” following the tractor down the road in a parade.
The tractor didn’t jump up and down with excitement when it sees a neighbor’s tractor on the other side of the line fence.
In my lifetime of tractor driving I never had to duck my head as the tractor chased home at top speed and rushed straight into the shed door to park itself.
I was never tempted to talk to a tractor as if it were my best friend and it wasn’t as easy to get attached to a tractor as it was for Angie who really got attached to her horse.
I remember well the times Angie came home from school and spent time in the barn talking with Trixie. Apparently Trixie was a very good listener.
I’ve talked to my tractor, too, but I don’t think it ever listened! Don’t tell anyone I talk to tractors, though. If the wrong person finds that out the little men with white coats may come to haul me away.
