BEAVER DAM — The Badger State Tractor Puller’s first event in Beaver Dam in two years will be held Aug. 18 at the Dodge County Fairgrounds.
Tractors will be operated across two tracks. The three hour event will kick-off the Dodge County Fair’s free nightly entertainment lineup at 7 p.m. All spectators need to pay is their paid gate admission to the fair. The event will be held rain or shine, when possible. No rain date has been scheduled.
Vehicles will push over 25 mph, pulling sleds weighing approximately 40,000 pounds. Tractors will top over 3,000 HP and diesel trucks will be exceeding over 2,000 HP on the track.
Each 300 foot track will feature “pull offs” with approximately seventy-five participants.
BSTP is a premier pulling association within the state, featuring some of the best competitors in the nation. Competitors will have a driver’s meeting at 6:15 p.m. and should plan to arrive at least one hour prior to the event.
Classifications will include pro-stock tractor, limited prostock tractor, 540 light pro tractor, super farm, light limited super stock tractor, limited pro diesel truck.
Classes will include 10 to 20 competitors from all over the Midwest.
The event will feature various pro stock tractors and some of the top-running diesel trucks in the nation.
The Dodge County Fair is scheduled five days over Aug. 18-22 in Beaver Dam.
Advance tickets may be purchased at most Dodge County Banks, Recheks Food Pride, Beaver Dam Piggly Wiggly or at the fairgrounds office. Daily gate admission is $7 before noon; or $10 after noon.
Children age nine and under are free. Season tickets are $27 in advance or $35 at the gate.
