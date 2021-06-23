Milk production up in the state

The Watertown Agri-Business Club hosted a drive-through farm tour and meal-to-go on Father’s Day at the Dettmann Dairy Farm, Johnson Creek. The Dettmann cows can be seen munching away in the barn as visitors drive through.

 Pam Chickering Wilson

MADISON — Milk production in Wisconsin during May 2021 totaled 2.73 billion pounds, up 6% from the previous May, according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Milk Production report.

The average number of milk cows during May, at 1.27 million head, was the same as last month and 17,000 more than May 2020. Monthly production per cow averaged 2,145 pounds, up 85 pounds from last May.

Milk production in the 24 major states during May totaled 18.9 billion pounds, up 4.9% from May 2020. April revised production, at 18.5 billion pounds, was up 3.7% from April 2020. The April revision represented an increase of 44 million pounds or 0.2% from last month’s preliminary production estimate.

Production per cow in the 24 major states averaged 2,107 pounds for May, 63 pounds above May 2020.

The number of milk cows on farms in the 24 major states was 8.99 million head, 152,000 head more than May 2020, and 5,000 head more than April 2021.

Milk production in the United States during May totaled 19.9 billion pounds, up 4.6% from May 2020. Production per cow in the United States averaged 2,088 pounds for May, 61 pounds above May 2020.

The number of milk cows on farms in the United States was 9.51 million head, 145,000 head more than May 2020, and 5,000 head more than April 2021.

Recommended for you

Load comments