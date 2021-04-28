COLCHESTER, Vt. — American Agri-Women celebrate Earth Day every day as agriculturists are leaders in making the Earth a better place.
Farmers and ranchers are true conservationists that protect the land, water and air. Agriculture inspires people from the awe of new life, the picturesque sunsets, the clamor of a family meal in the field during harvest, to seeing something through from start to finish. In communities, rural and urban, large or small, agriculture has a way of giving back. Private individuals and agriculture organization, including American Agri-Women, donate food, scholarships, grants, and resources to make an impact. Why? Because agriculture highly regards the Earth and all the resources it provides.
Renewable fuels like corn-based ethanol and soy-based biodiesel are grown on farms in the U.S., therefore decreasing our nation’s need for foreign oil dependence and reducing pollution in our bigger cities.
American Agri-Women have many members that are also board members for their state commodity organizations.
Technology in agriculture has advanced leaps and bounds over a short period of time. It has allowed for decreased seed costs, less chemical and fertilizer usage, lower fuel consumption, improvements in animal genetics, and overall animal welfare.
Farmers and ranchers are continually improving soil, water, and air resources with sustainable practices and have long been leading the way in caring for the environment. Voluntarily using conservation plans to address resource concerns on their land demonstrates their commitment to protecting the environment for future generations, not just on Earth Day, but every day.
It’s an important fact to point out that farms and ranches are multi-generational and equally proud. With that, comes the responsibility to ensure the land is left better than it was received for children and grandchildren. Running a farm or ranch is more than a way of life, it is also a family’s business and income. Success and profitability of any business comes with good management and taking care of your tools, resources, and employees; this is no different when it comes to farms and ranches.
Agriculture provides jobs for roughly 1 in 12 people in the U.S. That’s a considerable amount of people making a direct impact on changing the world. Farmers are doing it better and more efficiently than ever before. It doesn’t matter the role they have in agriculture; what matters is that they continue to do the best they can to improve communities, which makes Earth a better place.
American Agri-Women promotes the welfare of national security through safe and reliable food, fiber, and energy supply. Since 1974, AAW members have worked together to educate consumers, advocate for agriculture, and offer networking and professional development opportunities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.