MADISON — Wisconsin farmers lease over 33% of all land in the state, according to the 2017 U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Census of Agriculture.
One can learn what makes for a fair, robust and resilient ag or farm lease agreement by attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension’s Farm Management Friday webinar at noon Dec. 17.
“The amount of rented farmland continues to rise each year,” said Katie Wantoch, UW-Madison Extension Dunn County agriculture educator. “Leasing of farmland can provide an easy mode of entry for beginning producers or established farmers who would like to expand their production. Communication between the farmer and landowner is key to establishing a relationship that will meet both party’s needs. How you start that conversation can impact building the strong, solid, and long-lasting farmer-landowner relationship.”
There is no charge to participate in the sessions, but pre-registration is required to allow access to the session. Register online at go.wisc.edu/FarmReadyResearch.
Farm Management Fridays webinars are a part of UW-Madison Extension’s Farm Ready Research winter programming for farmers and ag professionals to improve business profitability and lifestyles through informed decision-making.
