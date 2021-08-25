JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Farm Bureau Board of Directors announced the eight recipients of the 2021 scholarships. The Jefferson County Farm Bureau Scholarships are awarded to incoming or current college students pursuing higher education in a variety of majors and interest. The scholarship money can be applied to tuition, housing, books or other educational expenses. This year scholarship recipients are:
• Morgan Bauer, currently enrolled for a veterinarian technician degree;
• Nathan Doherty, student of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse with a major in economics;
• Cecilia Jones, 2021 graduate of Oconomowoc High School and is planning on studying special education;
• Michaela Anne Jones, 2021 graduate of Palmyra-Eagle High School and is planning for a career in nursing;
• Devin Splinter, 2021 graduate of Lakeside Lutheran, Lake Mills and is planning on studying secondary education;
• Emily Strauss, student of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville with a focus on agriculture business;
• Erin Strauss, student of UW-Platteville with a focus on agriculture business;
• Laura Traver, 2021 graduate of Jefferson High School and is planning for a career in forestry.
The 2022 scholarship applications will be accepted until close of April 1, 2022. To be eligible, students must be a son or daughter of a Jefferson County Farm Bureau member. To become a member, go to www.wfbf.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.